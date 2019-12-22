Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.