Cowen Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $185.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

