ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

ON opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,235 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 91,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 658,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

