BMO Capital Markets Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $160.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $192.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

