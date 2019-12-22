Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 286,205 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 167,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.