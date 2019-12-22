Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 757.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,099,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 4,505,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after buying an additional 4,404,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,832 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.