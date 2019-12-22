Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post $940.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.75 million and the lowest is $921.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $840.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GOL shares. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.18. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.