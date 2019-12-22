Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $240.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

