Heico (NYSE:HEI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heico from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.54. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Heico by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

