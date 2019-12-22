$530.05 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce $530.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.33 million to $543.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $441.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $33.66 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

