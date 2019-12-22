William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226.14 ($2.97).

WMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on William Hill from GBX 243 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get William Hill alerts:

WMH stock opened at GBX 180.35 ($2.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.92. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 64.41.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.