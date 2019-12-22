The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of WU stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,093 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 44.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

