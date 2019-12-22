Xylem’s (XYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

