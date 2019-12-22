Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $187.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.86.

ZBH opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

