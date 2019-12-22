ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
