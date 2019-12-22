ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Dec 22nd, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after buying an additional 31,916,328 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,714.1% during the second quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $17,169,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% during the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 701,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 649,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

