Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REI. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Ring Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 616,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.