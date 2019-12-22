Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REI. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on Ring Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

