Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Petrofac has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

