NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.95. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

