cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

cbdMD stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. cbdMD has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Western Union Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research
The Western Union Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research
Xylem’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Xylem’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zimmer Biomet Price Target to $187.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zimmer Biomet Price Target to $187.00
ZTO Express Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ZTO Express Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Ring Energy Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Ring Energy Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Ring Energy Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Ring Energy Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report