cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

cbdMD stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. cbdMD has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

