Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of UEC opened at $0.92 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Uranium Energy by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

