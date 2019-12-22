SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading 1% Higher

SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.51 and last traded at $100.09, approximately 395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

