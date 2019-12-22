Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 2.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 60,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $49.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

