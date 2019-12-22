Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Up 5.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 57,473 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 177,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.77) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

