Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading Up 4.9%

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.85 ($3.44) and last traded at A$4.73 ($3.35), approximately 234,386 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.51 ($3.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.12.

About Citadel Group (ASX:CGL)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

