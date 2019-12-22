Prashanth Boccassam Sells 3,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,563.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $125,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $139,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 275.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Appian by 2,806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 564,154 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $13,856,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $9,874,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $12,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

