Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.25 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.43), approximately 59,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

