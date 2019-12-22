Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI) Trading Up 0.7%

Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.49 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.05), 57,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.48 ($1.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.35.

Wam Microcap Company Profile (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.