Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.67, 1,413 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

About Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

