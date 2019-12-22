Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), 132,616 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.02.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

