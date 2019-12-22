AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Trading Up 1%

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.02, 626 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

