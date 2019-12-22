Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, approximately 576 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 229.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

