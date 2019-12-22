iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 8.4%

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.89.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

