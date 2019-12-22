Andrew Barnard Sells 200 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$599.28, for a total transaction of C$119,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,344,943.76.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Andrew Barnard sold 6 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$604.56, for a total transaction of C$3,627.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$605.88, for a total transaction of C$121,176.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$596.64, for a total transaction of C$119,328.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$608.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$596.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$601.18. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of C$542.70 and a 12-month high of C$667.23.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The company had revenue of C$6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.609999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.