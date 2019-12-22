Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JWN opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Nordstrom by 6.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

