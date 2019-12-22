Jason B. Shandell Sells 8,205 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

