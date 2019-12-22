Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $312,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

