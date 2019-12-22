Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00.
  • On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $312,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert Wares Purchases 300,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc Stock
Robert Wares Purchases 300,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock
Sandy Spring Bancorp Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Sandy Spring Bancorp Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Jason B. Shandell Sells 8,205 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Jason B. Shandell Sells 8,205 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc Stock
Anne Mccallion Sells 5,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc Stock
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Major Shareholder Acquires $191,451.60 in Stock
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Major Shareholder Acquires $191,451.60 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report