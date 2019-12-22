Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $191,451.60 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00.

Shares of PHD opened at $10.86 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

