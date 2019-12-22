Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Buys C$105,999.00 in Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$106.00 per share, with a total value of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,705,189.61.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 600 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,650.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$101.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

TSE EVT opened at C$108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.02 million and a PE ratio of 88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.40. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of C$97.91 and a 52 week high of C$110.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

