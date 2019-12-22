Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

