CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.14, 8,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

