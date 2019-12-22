Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Sells $90,379.08 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HOOK opened at $10.51 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
