Insider Selling: Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Sells $90,379.08 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $10.51 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

