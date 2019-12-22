Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $112,279.73 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,589.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.53. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Software by 206.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

