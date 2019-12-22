The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.56

News coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.13. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

