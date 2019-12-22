Brent Robert Rystrom Purchases 80,000 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.36 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 56.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

