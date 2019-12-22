Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Purchases 47,300 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,939.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650.00.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunOpta by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 64.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.