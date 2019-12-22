Insider Selling: Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $84,760.00 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.