Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.24 and last traded at $146.20, approximately 9,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

