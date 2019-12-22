Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28, 2,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

