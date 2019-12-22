The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40, approximately 7,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 163.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

